KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Insider Ahmad A. Khan Sells 885 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $411.98 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $247.12 and a twelve month high of $427.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.14 and its 200 day moving average is $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of KLA by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

