Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells $689,092.50 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $776,801.50.
- On Monday, September 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $694,166.00.
Shares of KOD traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
KOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.46.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
