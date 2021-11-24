Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells $689,092.50 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $776,801.50.

On Monday, September 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $694,166.00.

Shares of KOD traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.46.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

