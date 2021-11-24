Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Shares Down 4.4%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55. 140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

