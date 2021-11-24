Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 46,976 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 327.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 14.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 32.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMF opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

