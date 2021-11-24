Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,680 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

