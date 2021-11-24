Landbox 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $84,333.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $459,229.03 and approximately $84,333.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.74 or 0.07441685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.04 or 1.00842019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.