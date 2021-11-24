Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

LRCDF traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. 1,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

