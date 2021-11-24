LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Up 16.8% in October

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $158.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average is $140.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $122.99 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.