Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares worth $13,056,106. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of ASAN opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

