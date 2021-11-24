Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Lifted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lennar were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $173,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $440,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 370.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 43,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 21,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $110.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $114.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

