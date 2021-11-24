Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after buying an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,769,000 after acquiring an additional 635,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.