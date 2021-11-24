Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

NYSE:NOC opened at $364.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.