LHT Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $163,024.39 and $9.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005283 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006973 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.