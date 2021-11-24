LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIAN opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. LianBio has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.37.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

