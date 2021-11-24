Liberum Capital Increases Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 1,120

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.

LON:CER opened at GBX 870 ($11.37) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 817.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,329.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cerillion has a one year low of GBX 318 ($4.15) and a one year high of GBX 925 ($12.09). The firm has a market cap of £256.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.