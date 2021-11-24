Liberum Capital Increases Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 1,120

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.
LON:CER opened at GBX 870 ($11.37) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 817.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,329.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cerillion has a one year low of GBX 318 ($4.15) and a one year high of GBX 925 ($12.09). The firm has a market cap of £256.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18.
Cerillion Company Profile
