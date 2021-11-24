Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for SThree (LON:STEM)

SThree (LON:STEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

SThree stock opened at GBX 552.16 ($7.21) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 572.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 499.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. SThree has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289.96 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The company has a market capitalization of £737.86 million and a PE ratio of 26.80.

In related news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 581 ($7.59) per share, with a total value of £20,009.64 ($26,142.72).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

