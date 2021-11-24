Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UTG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,084.91 ($14.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,927.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 918.50 ($12.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.