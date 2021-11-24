LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $8.65

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.36. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 11,491 shares.

LFST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,735 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

