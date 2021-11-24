Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,440 shares.The stock last traded at $57.86 and had previously closed at $58.15.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of -102.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

