Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$103.00 price target on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$145.00 target price on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$122.07.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$4.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$72.24. 828,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$116.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.05. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$61.85 and a 52 week high of C$165.87. The stock has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

