Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $258.28

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €258.28 ($293.50) and traded as high as €294.30 ($334.43). Linde shares last traded at €293.05 ($333.01), with a volume of 1,417,956 shares traded.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($323.86) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($363.64) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($347.73) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €289.41 ($328.87).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €271.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €258.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

