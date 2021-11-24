Linde (LIN) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Linde (NYSE: LIN) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Linde to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Linde and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 0 4 14 0 2.78 Linde Competitors 133 424 626 11 2.43

Linde currently has a consensus price target of $343.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Linde’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Linde has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Linde and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Linde $27.24 billion $2.50 billion 48.64 Linde Competitors $3.74 billion $366.26 million 7.58

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Linde is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Linde pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 48.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Linde has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Linde lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Linde has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linde’s peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Linde and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde 11.99% 11.29% 6.28% Linde Competitors 2.89% 9.83% 2.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Linde shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Linde shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Linde beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. The EMEA segment comprises of production facilities in Germany, France, Sweden, the Republic of South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The APAC segment consists production facilities located primarily in China, Australia, India, South Korea, and Thailand The Engineering segment designs and manufactures equipment for air separation and other industrial gas applications. The company’s business roots back to 1879 and its was incorporated on April 18, 2017. Linde is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

