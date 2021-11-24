LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $18,285.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001640 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

