Lisa Eggerton Sells 9,365 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $482,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $53,250.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $111,960.00.

BIGC opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 1.14. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 144,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BigCommerce by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 55,519 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

