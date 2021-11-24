Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Livent by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.56, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

