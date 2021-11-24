Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 10.67 Per Share

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) announced a dividend on Monday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.67 ($0.14) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $4.33. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LOK stock opened at GBX 980 ($12.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 837.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,205.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The company has a market capitalization of £290.99 million and a PE ratio of 88.29. Lok’nStore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 535 ($6.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

In related news, insider Charles Peal sold 30,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total value of £252,000 ($329,239.61).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOK shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

