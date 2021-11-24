LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) to Issue GBX 2.20 Dividend

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 273.60 ($3.57) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 280.80 ($3.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 410.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.14 ($3.49).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

