Loop Capital Cuts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $45.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Shares of PLAN traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 301,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $164,099,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at about $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $103,199,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

