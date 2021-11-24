Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,800 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,463.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.