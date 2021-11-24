Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,254 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CYTK opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.27. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

