Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.03.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

