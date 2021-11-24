Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Shake Shack by 13.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 86,150 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.59. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

