LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 960.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth $501,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth $404,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in trivago by 53.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 93,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $873.09 million, a P/E ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.74.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRVG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

trivago Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

