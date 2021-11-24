Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital cut Lucira Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

LHDX opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. On average, analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter worth $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Lucira Health in the second quarter worth $68,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

