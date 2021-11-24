Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:LHDX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 258,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHDX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucira Health by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

