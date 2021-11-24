Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $309.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cheuvreux downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.50.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of LNDNF stock remained flat at $$36.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.