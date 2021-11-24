LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Sets New 12-Month High at $153.00

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 150.83 ($1.97), with a volume of 1656611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.40 ($1.93).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.46. This represents a yield of 1.04%. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

