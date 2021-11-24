Lympo (LYM) Trading 44.2% Higher Over Last Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and $1.71 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00246427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00087605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

