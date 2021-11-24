Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ MGYR opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34.
Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 19.17%.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.
See Also: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.