Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGYR opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 19.17%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Magyar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.