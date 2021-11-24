Man Group plc Has $115,000 Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Man Group plc lessened its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,099 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 133,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after buying an additional 977,566 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATEN shares. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial upped their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $254,349.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,904,302 shares of company stock worth $30,223,585. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

