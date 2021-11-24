Man Group plc Lowers Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in WesBanco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in WesBanco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

