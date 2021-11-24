Man Group plc Takes $152,000 Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

FLL stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $339.53 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.