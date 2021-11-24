Man Group plc Takes Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $924,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

