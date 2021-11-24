Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOZ. NBF dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.32.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:MOZ remained flat at $C$3.03 during trading on Wednesday. 138,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,821. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$768.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.89.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.