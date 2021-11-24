Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 7.4%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $22.11. 62,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,765,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Get Marqeta alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $138,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.