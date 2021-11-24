Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 48,983 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,983 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in REV Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 906,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 353.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,486 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,536,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. REV Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

