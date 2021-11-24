Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 5,889 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Matson by 768.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 160,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Matson by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 79,523.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 11.4% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matson by 60.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 72,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $636,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,622. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MATX stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

