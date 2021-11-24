Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 590,309 Shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 1,117.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,309 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.53% of MICT worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MICT by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 469,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MICT by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MICT during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MICT during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in MICT by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MICT stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. MICT, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. MICT had a negative net margin of 87.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MICT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

MICT Profile

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

