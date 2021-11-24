Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 230.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,471,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 149,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $107.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $48,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,779 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

