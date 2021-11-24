Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.28 Million Stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 62.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 1,241,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

RADA Electronic Industries Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.